Marchand scored twice and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Marchand's first tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period, and he added another goal in the final frame for good measure. The 37-year-old winger is on a heater with six goals and three assists over his last six games. For the season, he has nine goals, six helpers, 40 shots, 13 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 13 appearances. Marchand may not be in his prime anymore, but he's still playing at a high level with enough category coverage to be a lock for most fantasy rosters.