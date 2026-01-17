default-cbs-image
Marchand (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Marchand has already missed four games and will be eligible to return to action as soon as he is ready. The veteran winger has 23 goals, 23 assists, 16 power-play points and 115 shots on goal across 41 appearances this season. He could return as early as Monday versus San Jose.

