Marchand (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marchand sustained an undisclosed injury during Thursday's game against the Blues, and he'll be forced to miss a second consecutive matchup Monday. While a clear timetable for his return isn't yet clear, head coach Paul Maurice said after Monday's morning skate that there's a chance Marchand returns to action at some point this week. The 37-year-old's final two chances to suit up before the Olympic break will be Wednesday against Boston and Thursday against Tampa Bay.