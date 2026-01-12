Marchand (undisclosed) won't play against Buffalo on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marchand was on the ice for Monday's morning skate, like he was ahead of Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa, but he will miss his third straight game. He has produced 23 goals, 46 points, 115 shots on net and 33 hits across 41 appearances this season. It's unclear if he will be ready for Friday's matchup against Carolina, but he has some additional time to recover from a lingering injury.