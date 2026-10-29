Marchand (leg) has started skating and is tentatively three weeks away from returning, per George Richards.

Marchand has appeared in just two games for the Panthers this season, as he sustained a left-leg injury on Oct. 6. He seems to be progressing through his expected six-week timeline for return smoothly, as he's now down to half that. The 38-year-old winger will likely be ramped up over the next few weeks, and barring any setbacks, he should have a chance to return to the Panthers' lineup prior to U.S. Thanksgiving. For now, he's a solid IR stash in all fantasy formats.