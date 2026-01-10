Panthers' Brad Marchand: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchand (undisclosed) will not be available in Ottawa on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Marchand will miss his second straight game after he was injured Tuesday in Toronto. The 37-year-old veteran has had an outstanding start to the 2025-26 campaign, tallying 23 goals and 23 assists across 41 appearances. He could return Monday in Buffalo.
