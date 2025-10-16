Panthers' Brad Marchand: Scores in loss to Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchand scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Marchand accounted for all the offense the Panthers could muster on Wednesday on a wraparound in the latter stages of the second period. He's on a four-game point streak, tallying three goals and two assists over that stretch.
