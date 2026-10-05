Marchand scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Marchand missed the first two games of the campaign due to a lower-body injury that required offseason surgery. At the start of the training camp, it was expected he would miss all of October, but he beat that timeline by a wide margin. The 38-year-old winger still carries significant injury risk -- he's missed time in four of the last five campaigns and has only played the full allotment of games in two years of his career. When healthy, Marchand is an effective agitator in the middle six who can chip in at a high pace on offense, particularly with the power play.