Marchand (lower body) will return "early in the season," according to GM Bill Zito, while confirming the veteran forward won't be ready for Opening Night, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marchand's availability for the start of the season has been in doubt for a while, and the team continues to play it coy as far as a fixed timeline, but this update provides at least some additional guidance. Considering the Nova Scotia native still generated over a point per game last year -- 54 points in 52 regular-season tilts -- he should still have plenty of value in fantasy formats.