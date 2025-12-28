Marchand scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

It was a tic-tac-toe goal from the bottom of the right circle. Marchand is on a seven-game, 11-point scoring streak that includes five goals, two of which have come on the power play. The 37-year-old is channelling his late-20s, early-30s Bruins' scoring vibe right now. Marchand has 21 goals and 21 assists in 36 games, and while his shooting percentage is high at 21.2, he's managed that kind of success before. And if he keeps this up, the old man could deliver a career-high 45 goals. Yes, you read that right. Marchand is the kind of guy who is a great trade target for serious managers who are looking to dream big this season.