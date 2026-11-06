Head coach Paul Maurice said Friday that Marchand (knee) will travel with the Panthers during their upcoming three-game road trip, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers' road trip begins Saturday in Washington and runs through Tuesday in Columbus, but Marchand isn't expected to return to game action during that span. Instead, the team hopes that the 38-year-old will be able to take part in Tuesday's morning skate in Columbus since the Panthers aren't slated to have many opportunities to practice in November. Head coach Paul Maurice said last week that Marchand was approximately three weeks away from returning, so it seems as though he could be in consideration for game action as soon as mid-November.