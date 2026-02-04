Contrary to a previous report, Marchand (undisclosed) is set to play versus the Bruins on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marchand was a surprise participant in warmups and took his regular turn on the third line. With Marchand good to go, Jesper Boqvist is set to exit the lineup. The 37-year-old had four points over four games between a pair of injury absences, and considering this was just a two-game stint on the shelf, he should be able to pick up his momentum.