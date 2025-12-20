default-cbs-image
Marchand scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Marchand extended his point streak to four games with this two-point effort, and he has three multi-point performances over that stretch. The veteran has been the engine that has kept the Panthers' offense going all season long, tallying 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) in 33 games so far.

