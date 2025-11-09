Marchand scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Marchand has five goals over his last four games, though he was the only Panther to solve Yaroslav Askarov in this contest. The 37-year-old is up to 10 goals, six helpers, 44 shots, 15 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances this season. Marchand's always been pretty efficient, but virtually no player is sustaining a 22.7 shooting percentage, let alone a winger who has never had a 40-goal campaign. He'll still be productive enough for fantasy managers to benefit, but Marchand is a sell-high candidate during this heater.