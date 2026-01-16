Marchand (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Carolina on Friday, Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson reports.

Marchand will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive contest due to his lingering undisclosed injury. At his current pace, the veteran winger would have reached the 90-point threshold this year, though he can still get over 80 at his current pace if he doesn't miss significantly more time. With the Cats heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely Marchand will return in time to face Washington on Saturday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out yet.