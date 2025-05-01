Marchand notched two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Marchand has fit like a glove alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen on the third line. Over five playoff contests, Marchand has four assists, five shots on net, 11 hits, five blocked shots, a plus-5 rating and six PIM. Marchand has also been able to command a little extra ice time since the Panthers are using caution with Matthew Tkachuk's minutes.