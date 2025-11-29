Marchand scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Marchand remains nearly automatic this year. He's scored in nine of 13 games during November, and he's been held off the scoresheet only once this month. For the season, the 37-year-old is up to 15 goals, 27 points, 64 shots on net, 18 PIM, 16 hits and a minus-8 rating across 23 appearances in a top-six role.