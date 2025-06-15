Panthers' Brad Marchand: Tallies twice in Game 5 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchand scored two goals on five shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Marchand has lit up the Oilers for six goals on 22 shots over five games in this series. His latest two-goal effort, his second of the round, has him up to 10 goals, 20 points, 45 shots on net, 33 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 22 playoff appearances. He's done the bulk of his scoring at even strength -- of his 10 goals this postseason, just one has come on the power play, and one other was a shorthanded tally.
