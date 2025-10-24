Marchand scored two goals in a 5-3 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

His first was a tap in of a backdoor pass at the right post. The second was a forehand-backhand move in the low slot that beat Tristan Jarry. Marchand has two consecutive two-point games (two goals, two assists) and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games. That leads the kitties.