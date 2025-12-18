Panthers' Brad Marchand: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchand picked up two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
The veteran winger had a hand in tallies by Carter Verhaeghe in the second period and Sam Bennett just 10 seconds into the third, with the latter proving to be the game-winner. Marchand has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, racking up three goals and six points, and on the season he's compiled 19 goals and 37 points in 32 contests with 90 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating.
