Marchand (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus Tampa Bay, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Marchand returned from an undisclosed injury for Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over Boston, but he logged just 10:55 of ice time in that game. It's not clear if Marchand is dealing with a new injury or if this is an extension of the issue that previously forced him to miss time. Marchand's next chance to play for Florida will come Feb. 26 versus Toronto, but if he's healthy, Marchand is expected to play for Team Canada during the Olympics. Canada's first game of the tournament is set for Feb. 12 against Czechia.