Keeper was sent down to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

The fact that Keeper was reassigned this early into training camp doesn't bode well for his chances of earning NHL ice time in 2019-20. The blueliner made his debut for the Panthers last year, but logged a mere 12:40 of ice time. It will now be a battle between Josh Brown and Ian McCoshen for a spot on the 23-man roster with Keeper out of the mix.