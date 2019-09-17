Panthers' Brady Keeper: Dropped to minors
Keeper was sent down to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.
The fact that Keeper was reassigned this early into training camp doesn't bode well for his chances of earning NHL ice time in 2019-20. The blueliner made his debut for the Panthers last year, but logged a mere 12:40 of ice time. It will now be a battle between Josh Brown and Ian McCoshen for a spot on the 23-man roster with Keeper out of the mix.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.