Keeper penned a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Monday.

Keeper failed to get into an NHL game this season, instead, spending the entire campaign with AHL Springfield. With the Thunderbirds, the 24-year-old defenseman recorded 6 goals and 12 helpers in 61 outings. If the organization allows Mark Pysyk to walk in free agency, it could open up the door for Keeper to get more opportunities with the big club.