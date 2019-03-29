Panthers' Brady Keeper: Makes history with debut
Keeper debuted Thursday with one shot and two hits in 12:40 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
He became the first member of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation to play in the NHL. Keeper is an interesting puckmover who could have sneaky fantasy value in a couple years if he can translate his scoring touch from U Maine into the pros.
