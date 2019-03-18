Panthers' Brady Keeper: Signs entry-level contract

Keeper signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Monday.

Keeper holds little fantasy value today, but the 22-year-old puck-moving defenseman could play a factor next season, coming off a college campaign that saw him record 22 points in 36 games with the University of Maine Black Bears. This past year, the 6-foot-2 blueliner led all defenseman on his team in goals (7), assists (15), and points (22).