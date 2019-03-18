Panthers' Brady Keeper: Signs entry-level contract
Keeper signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Monday.
Keeper holds little fantasy value today, but the 22-year-old puck-moving defenseman could play a factor next season, coming off a college campaign that saw him record 22 points in 36 games with the University of Maine Black Bears. This past year, the 6-foot-2 blueliner led all defenseman on his team in goals (7), assists (15), and points (22).
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...