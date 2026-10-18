Tkachuk delivered two assists Saturday in an 8-3 win over the Kraken. He had seven shots.

Tkachuk has shed his sluggish start to the season and has gone a heater in the Panthers last four games. He has 10 points (six goals, four assists) and 20 shots in that span, and he also became part of history Saturday when Carter Verhaeghe put up a natural hat trick. Tkachuk had natural hatties in the team's previous two games, and the Panthers became the first team in NHL history to put up natural hat tricks in three straight games.