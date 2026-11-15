Tkachuk tallied a power-play goal, distributed an assist, placed three shots on net and dished out six hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Tkachuk sparked Florida's offense early in Saturday's contest with his power-play goal just over five minutes into the opening period. He later secured his multi-point game with the lone assist on Anton Lundell's tally in the second. Overall, 27-year-old Tkachuk is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 56 PIM, 75 shots on net and 83 hits over 21 appearances this season. While the star winger has produced mixed results offensively over the past five years, he appears to be poised for a big year on the scoresheet. Given his strong category coverage in fantasy leagues that value banger stats, Tkachuk is an elite option in most formats moving forward.