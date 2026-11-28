Tkachuk distributed two assists, put two shots on net and dished out four hits in Friday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Tkachuk played a big role in Friday's comeback win, as he slid the primary helper on Florida's lone power-play goal of the game before adding an assist on Sam Bennett's game-winner with less than 30 seconds to go. Overall, the 27-year-old Tkachuk now has 11 goals, 26 points, 60 PIM, 85 shots on net and 107 hits over 26 contests this season. While he hasn't maintained a point per game over the course of a full campaign since the 2022-23 regular season, he seems rejuvenated as a part of Florida's stacked forward room. He holds elite fantasy value in all formats, especially ones that value banger stats.