Panthers' Brady Tkachuk: Joining forces with brother

Tkachuk was acquired by the Panthers from the Senators on Sunday in exchange for three first-round picks and a second-round selection.

After rumors during the 2025-26 season of Tkachuk potentially wanting out of Ottawa, Florida general manager Bill Zito wasted little time in linking the power forward up with his brother, Matthew Tkachuk. The blockbuster deal includes the No. 9 and No. 25 selections in this year's NHL draft, a 2029 conditional first-round pick and a second-round selection in 2027 being sent to Ottawa. The 26-year-old Tkachuk is set to skate in a potent top six that will get back Aleksander Barkov, who missed the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign due to ACL and MCL injuries, in 2026-27. It's also highly plausible that Tkachuk will work on the top power-play unit with his new team, which would give even more of a boost to the left-shot winger's fantasy value. Tkachuk has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $57.5 million contract he signed with the Senators in October of 2021.