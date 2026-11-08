Tkachuk scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Both goals came in the first period as the Panthers grabbed a 2-1 lead, but the Capitals took control of the contest in the second frame. Tkachuk appears headed for a career-best season to begin his Florida tenure -- after getting held off the scoresheet in his first five outings with his new club, the 27-year-old winger has erupted for 10 goals and 19 points over the last 12 games, including four goals and seven assists on the power play.