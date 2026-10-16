Tkachuk scored all three goals in the Panthers' 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks on Thursday.

After producing a natural hat trick Tuesday in a 7-3 romp over the Blue Jackets, Tkachuk repeated the feat Thursday in a comeback victory, scoring twice in the final nine minutes of the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit before potting the OT winner. In the process, the 27-year-old winger became just the third player in NHL history with natural hat tricks in back-to-back games. Despite getting held without a point in his first five games of the season, Tkachuk now has six goals and eight points in his first eight contests for Florida.