Tkachuk scored three goals, two on the power play, and added an assist with the man advantage in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The three goals made up a natural hat trick in the second period that erased a 1-0 Columbus lead, giving Tkachuk his first tallies in seven games to begin his Panther tenure. With brother Matthew Tkachuk also registering five assists on the night, the duo tied the NHL record for most points in a game by brothers on the same team, matching a mark set by the Islanders' Brent and Duane Sutter in 1985-86 and tied by the Canucks' Daniel and Henrik Sedin in 2006-07 and again in 2015-16. The hat trick was the fourth of Brady's career, and after going without a point in his first five games of the season he's broken out in a big way.