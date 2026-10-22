Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on three shots, doled out six hits, added six PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Tkachuk was booed heavily in warmups and relentlessly heckled by the city he demanded a trade out of over the summer. He got the first laugh Wednesday, scoring the opening goal, but the Senators bounced back with five unanswered to send their former captain packing. Tkachuk has earned all of his points (seven goals, four assists) over his last five games, and he's added 35 shots on net, 36 hits, 17 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 10 outings this season. He'll continue to be a significant multi-category contributor from a top-six spot in Florida.