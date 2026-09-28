Tkachuk (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tkachuk will make his Panthers debut in the season opener after being acquired by the club in a blockbuster trade this summer. With the Senators last season, the 27-year-old winger notched 22 goals and 37 assists in 60 regular-season games. If he can stay healthy, Tkachuk should be capable of challenging for the 70-point threshold after missing that mark in each of the previous two campaigns.