Tkachuk scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

The younger Tkachuk brother helped set up tallies by Carter Verhaeghe in the first period and Sam Reinhart in the second, before he wrapped up the scoring with a goal of his own in the third. Tkachuk is thriving in his first season with the Panthers, and through his first 13 games for the club he's delivered eight goals and 15 points, including nine points (three goals, six assists) with the man advantage, along with 40 shots on net, 48 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-2 rating.