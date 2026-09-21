Tkachuk generated two goals, including one on the power play, an assist, and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 preseason win over Carolina.

It was an eventful night for Tkachuk in his first action with his new club, as he had a Gordie Howe hat trick in a game between two teams that have the potential to meet in the Eastern Conference Finals this season. The 27-year-old Tkachuk fired a game-high seven shots on net during Sunday's win, so if his performance early in preseason is a sign of things to come, the power winger is going to be an excellent fantasy asset in a potent top six in 2026-27.