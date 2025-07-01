Bussi signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with the Panthers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Bussi spent the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Providence, going 15-14-3 with a .907 save percentage and 2.77 GAA across 33 regular-season games. The New York native also had a 1-1-0 record with a 2.42 GAA and and a .918 save percentage in two postseason outings with Boston's minor-league affiliate. Considering Florida signed Daniil Tarasov on Tuesday, Bussi will more than likely be limited to playing time with AHL Charlotte this coming season, but he's an injury away from a promotion to the big club.