Bussi will defend the cage on the road versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bussi will likely be seeing his last preseason action, with Daniil Tarasov and Sergei Bobrovsky almost certain to feature in the final two preseason tilts, also against the Lightning. Once the Cats cut down their roster, Bussi figures to link up with AHL Charlotte for the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign.