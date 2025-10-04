default-cbs-image
Bussi was placed on waivers Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Bussi had a 15-14-3 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 33 regular-season appearances for AHL Providence in 2024-25. If he clears waivers, he will begin the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Charlotte.

