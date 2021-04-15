Montour has been added to Florida's active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus Tampa Bay.
Montour will make his Panthers debut against the Lightning. The 27-year-old blueliner picked up 14 points in 38 games with the Sabres before being traded to Florida on Saturday.
