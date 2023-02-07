Montour extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist in Monday's 7-1 win over the Lightning.
Montour is enjoying a career year with his running total comprised of 10 goals and 34 assists through 51 games. The difference this year has been his expanded role on the man advantage, for which he's posted 18 points and averaging a whopping 4:15 of ice time.
