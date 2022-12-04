Montour notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Montour set up Carter Verhaeghe's second goal in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. This ended a two-game mini-slump for Montour. The 28-year-old blueliner continues to be a force on offense with five goals and 16 helpers in 23 outings. Nine of his 21 points have come on the power play, and he's added 71 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-2 rating in a top-four role.