Montour (shoulder) will join the full Panthers team at practice Sunday and is expected to accompany the team on next week's road trip, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He'll wear a non-contact jersey Sunday as he takes a big step forward in his recovery. Montour and Aaron Ekblad were initially expected to return to the lineup in mid-December following their offseason shoulder surgeries, but coach Paul Maurice indicated Saturday that both blueliners were ahead of schedule and could be back before the end of November.