Montour notched a helper on the game-winning goal in overtime in Tuesday's 3-2 win over New York in Game 4.

Montour had the secondary assist on Sam Reinhart's game-winner in overtime to help tie the series. Montour was held off the scoresheet in six consecutive contests prior to getting on the board in Tuesday's win. He added four shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating in 23:50 of ice time, which was the most of any skater in the game. The 30-year-old defenseman has been streaky during the playoffs -- seven of his nine points have come in three outings combined. Montour is up to three goals, six assists and a plus-2 rating in 15 postseason appearances so far.