Montour (shoulder) might be ready to return during Florida's three-game road trip, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Coach Paul Maurice mentioned Tuesday that Friday's contest versus Anaheim is a potential target for the returns of Montour and Aaron Ekblad (shoulder). Montour amassed 16 goals, 73 points, 107 PIM, 242 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and 92 hits in 80 games last season. He hasn't played during the 2023-24 campaign because of offseason shoulder surgery.