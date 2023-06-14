Montour notched an assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Montour picked up two goals and two assists over the last three games of the postseason, but his rediscovery of his offense didn't save the Panthers' season. The defenseman had 13 points, a plus-2 rating, 72 shots on net and 39 PIM in 21 outings, but a 10-game point drought in the middle showed some rare inconsistency. He's still on a bargain deal for next season at a $3.5 million cap hit -- a solid price to pay for a top-four defenseman who can run a power play.