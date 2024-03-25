Montour picked up three assists in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Montour has cooled down a bit after producing four goals and 13 points during a seven-game stretch from Feb. 17-March 2. He has six assists over his past 10 outings, but he's been held off the scoresheet seven times during that span. Montour is up to six goals, 31 points, 143 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 86 hits through 55 appearances this campaign.