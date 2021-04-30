Montour scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Montour set up Anthony Duclair's second-period goal before scoring one of his own in the third. The 27-year-old Montour has three points in nine games since he was acquired from the Sabres at the trade deadline. Overall, Montour has 17 points, 89 shots on goal, 60 blocked shots and 52 hits through 47 contests.