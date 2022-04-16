Montour logged an assist, four PIM, a plus-3 rating and two hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Montour helped out on the first of Gustav Forsling's two goals in the game, which came right after a successful penalty kill. The 28-year-old Montour remains a steady part of the Panthers' defense, as he's chipped in four assists in his last four outings. The blueliner is up to 32 points, 139 shots on net, 44 PIM and a plus-14 rating in 73 contests in a top-four role.