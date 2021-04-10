Buffalo traded Montour to the Panthers in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick Saturday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Montour has scored five goals and 14 points through 38 games this season, with nine of those points coming in the last 13 contests. With Aaron Ekblad (leg) out for the season, the 26-year-old will provide some much-needed help on Florida's blue line. Expect him to fill a top-four role with the Panthers. Montour is a pending free agent this offseason.